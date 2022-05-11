Stalkers nowadays find newer ways to reach out to their favourite Bollywood stars. With social media’s boom, it has become easier for everyone to instantly get the attention of their favourite actors. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan no doubt has a massive fan base and the majority of them are girls, who are mad for him. Recently, in a conversation with a comedian, Kartik shared a weird incident about a stalker who wanted to marry him.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming most awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the comedy thriller also stars, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, while, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, among others in supporting roles.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan appeared on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel where he spoke about his crazy female stalker. The actor said, “Ek recently hua tha, usne mujhe nahi meri mummmy ko stalk karna chalu kar diya ladki ne aur unko insta ID mei message bhejne lagi thi, ‘mujhe aapki bhau banna hai, main aapke ghar pe jhadu pocha bhi laga lungi’.”

Reacting to Kartik Aaryan’s story, Tanmay Bhat jokes and says, “Pandemaic ke time hua hota toh bhi consider kar sakte the.”

In another segment, Aaryan even reacted to the viral ‘Choti bachi ho kya’ meme and shared a story related to it while he was promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan said, “Main abhi Delhi mei song launch karne gaya tha, wahan pe ek fan thi meri jo rone lagi thi achanak se. Toh waha pe bohot sarey ladke the college wale, wog chillane lage, ‘choti bachi ho kya rona mat’.”

Tanmay also asked if he had any trouble convincing his family that he wants to get into acting. To this Kartik revealed he never told his parents that he wanted to become an actor and shared how he came to Mumbai from Gwalior.

Kartik Aaryan said, “DY Patil ka entrance exam clear hua. I started studying there, study kya kar raha tha wahan se yaha audition ke liye jata rehta tha. Wahan se tabhi mera chalu hua jab Pyar Ka Panchnama ka audition crack hua. Tab maine Mummy Papa ko bataya ki main acting karne aya tha, padhne nahi. Agle din Luv sir ke office mein pohoch gayi thi, meri Mummy aur meri Mausi. Luv Ranjan ne jo laptop rakha hua tha audition tha, jisme ek romantic scene kar raha tha aur suddenly dono audition tape dekh rahe thi. They were shocked ki hum kahan baithe hain kya hai, maine padhai ke liye bheja tha ye kya karne agaya.”

