Govinda and Chunky Panday are among the greatest comedy icons in Bollywood. In 1993, the two actors worked together on a movie, which became an instant classic. Directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee, Aankhen was a roaring success at the box office. Besides Govinda in a dual role and Panday, the film also had a list of other supporting actors like Shilpa Shirodkar, Ritu Shivpuri, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, and Raza Murad.

However, the cast members who truly surprised fans with their performances were a pair of talented monkeys. Panday recently dropped a surprising revelation from the sets. He hilariously revealed that the monkeys might have been paid more handsomely than the actors during the movie.

Chunky Panday & Govinda Offer A Peak Behind The Scenes Of Aankhen

During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shakti Kapoor talked about his experience of working in Aankhen. “We did this film together where these two were the heroes. Actually, no, there were three heroes—Govinda, Chunky, and a monkey. Ask them.” Chunky Pandey joined the conversation and joked about the pay disparity between the actors and the animal co-stars in Aankhen.

“Yes, he was paid more handsomely than us,” Panday said. Govinda also hopped in, saying, “We didn’t get paid.” This is not the first time Chunky has talked about this experience. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he joked about how the monkey was very expensive. “I was told that everyone except me had a double role in the film, and I said it was not fair. So, they gave me a monkey (laughs). That monkey was paid more than me and Govinda. He was a very expensive monkey from the South, flying with six assistants and staying at Sun and Sand. Crazy things happened on the set because of him, but he was equally loved by everyone,” Panday revealed.

Aankhen went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 1993. Govinda’s comic timing, Chunky Panday’s goofy yet endearing performance, and the hilarious situations involving the monkeys were loved by audiences nationwide.

