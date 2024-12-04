When Bhagam Bhag hit the screens in 2006, it became an instant classic of Bollywood comedy. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film featured the trio of Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in a laugh-out-loud story that also starred Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi in major roles. While years have passed since its release, Bhagam Bhag 2 is still considered to be one of the greatest comedy films of Indian cinema.

In recent months, reports of a sequel have renewed public excitement. While fans eagerly anticipate Bhagam Bhag 2, questions have arisen about the return of the original cast, especially Govinda, whose chemistry with Akshay Kumar was off the charts. Further, perhaps no actor can replace Govinda in comedy.

Govinda Reveals That He Has Had No Discussions For Bhagam Bhag 2

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Govinda dropped a rather disappointing update for Bhagam Bhag’s sequel. When asked whether he would be a part of Bhagam Bhag 2, the actor revealed, “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 or sat down for a discussion.” This update wasn’t exactly what fans were hoping for. Govinda further revealed that Bhagam Bhag 2 is not the only movie he is rumored to be a part of. “There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner,” Govinda remarked.

Govinda is in the news lately for a couple of reasons. A few weeks back, he unfortunately was hit in the leg when a bullet got fired from his revolver. Fortunately, he is fine now. On a brighter note, the veteran actor has announced his three projects: Bayen Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den. This will mark his return to acting after a five-year hiatus. His last movie, Rangeela Raja, was released back in 2019.

His latest update on Bhagam Bhag 2 may disappoint many fans. However, the film has not entered pre-production yet, so it is too early to conclude whether Govinda will return to his iconic role.

