Blockbuster comedy film Bhagam Bhag is all set to get a sequel 18 years after its original release. Helmed by director Priyadarshan, the 2006 movie wowed audiences worldwide and is now preparing to return with the much-awaited sequel, Bhagam Bhag 2. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, alongside Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

The news of Bhagam Bhag 2 is nothing short of a celebration for all die-hard fans. The movie has attained cult status over the years, especially after the rise of the internet and social media culture. Bhagam Bhag is considered one of the most iconic projects in ace director Priyadarshan’s filmography.

Even in Akshay Kumar’s vast repertoire, the film holds a special place along with landmark titles like Hera Pheri and Welcome. Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions recently acquired the rights of Bhagam Bhag 2 from Shemaroo Entertainment. Sarita will be producing the movie along with Shemaroo. She has also been working on the film’s script simultaneously.

Addressing the reason behind a nearly two-decade-long wait for the sequel, Sarita said, “Because a special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

Meanwhile, Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment, added, “We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment.”

Incidentally, Sarita has been associated with filmdom for a long time now. She has been the creative force behind her husband, Ashwin Varde. He is also a producer, with films like Boss, Mubarakan, Kabir Singh, OMG-2, and Khel Khel Mein to his credit.

Bhagam Bhag 2 is in the final stages of writing and is slated to go on floors in mid-2025. Right now, all the makers promise is that the sequel will be “madder, crazier, and funnier.” All other details will be revealed soon when the film is officially announced.

