Imtiaz Ali was seen as one of the speakers at the International Film Festival Of Goa (IFFI) recently. The filmmaker was seen speaking about women’s safety on the sets of the movies. During this, he recalled an incident wherein he fired a crew member from the sets of his 2014 film Highway which starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. He cited the reason to be the crew member trying to be inappropriate with Alia.

Imtiaz Ali recalled the incident wherein he revealed how Alia Bhatt was often required to answer her nature’s call in unusual places since Highway was shot mostly in the outdoors. The director said, “We were shooting on the rural highway with Randeep and Alia, and there were no proper vanity vans back in 2013. Alia had to change and go for nature’s call in different, unusual places. Once, I had to send this guy back from the set when he was trying to be around her during that time.”

The Tamasha director further remembered how such incidents occured more three times in his career. However, Imtiaz Ali added that lately there has been a reduction in such incidents since movie sets have comparatively safer for women. The director said, “Times have changed drastically. Actresses are really safe on sets now. The film industry in Bombay is remarkable for the way it treats its women. With 200 people working in a unit, it is a very safe space for them.”

Imtiaz Ali further cited an example of Kareena Kapoor Khan feeling safe on the sets of his 2007 film Jab We Met. The director recalled how Kareena was comfortable with some male crew members putting a light on the upper berth of the train where the actress was laying down. Talking about Highway, the movie marked Alia Bhatt’s second film in which her performance received a positive response. On the other hand, Jab We Me remains one of the landmark films in Bollywood’s rom-com genre.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan Reveals Why He & Kiran Rao Locked Ravi Kishan Over Him In Laapataa Ladies: “Both Of Us Took That Decision”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News