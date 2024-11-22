Amitabh Bachchan and the entire Bachchan family have been bearing the brunt of rumors for a while. Speculations at the hands of the media began ever since his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai arrived separately at the Ambani wedding.

The rumor mill has been working overtime. The situation escalated with speculation of Junior Bachchan’s alleged affair with actress Nimrat Kaur. The Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence over the matter for the longest time, but it seems Big B has had enough.

Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence On Rumors In His Blog Post

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a cryptic message about the rumors about his family. He said, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me ..speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths, without verifications .. “

While he did not specify the speculations he was discussing, it is apparent that he is referring to recent rumors about his family. “Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in.. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice.. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society,” he stated.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati host also added, “Write, express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable.. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats..” commenting on the amount of stuff that gets said about him with a question mark to go with it and how it may influence the readers.

Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For Abhishek Bachchan’s Performance In I Want To Talk

Amitabh Bachchan is now all praises for his son’s performance in I Want to Talk, which released on 22nd November. “You’re the best Abhishek,” Big B wrote on X after the film’s release. The film features Junior B as a dying man with little time to right the wrongs in his life. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD in the role of Ashwathama, and his performance was praised. Many are waiting to see him reprise the role in the sequel.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Baadshah A.R. Rahman Apologized To Him After Initially Disliking Humma Humma: ‘I Was Just Unhappy Because Of…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News