India is a secular country and there has been times when faiths have never come in between two souls who love each other. The same happened when Shah Rukh Khan, a Muslim, decided to marry a Hindu Gauri Khan. The two have three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan.

So, what religion do the kids of the Khan family follow? Gauri Khan, once in an episode of Koffee with Karan, discussed at length the religious dynamics of her home. She even discussed how her kids are impacted and raised up since their parents belong to two very different religions and faiths.

Talking to Karan Johar, Gauri said, “There is a balance. I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. But, obviously, there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well.”

But what faith do the children follow? Talking about her eldest son, Aryan Khan, the star wife and celebrated interior designer, said, “Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. I mean, he will always say, ‘I am a Muslim.'”

Gauri even discussed how her Hindu family reacted to the Aryan’s decision. She said, “When he tells, ‘I am a Muslim’ to my mother, she gets, ‘What do you mean?’ She doesn’t get upset, though. She is actually dealing with it. But it’s true.”

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan even discussed a little Aryan Khan‘s night prayer routine and she said, “Aryan has this little prayer at night. He says both. First he says I’ll say Mumma’s prayer, then I’ll say Papa’s prayer.”

This discussion belongs to an episode of Koffee with Karan season 1, in 2005 when Gauri Khan appeared on the chat show with Hrithik Roshan‘s then-wife Suzzanne Khan. Aryan Khan is now all grown up and ready to make his debut as a director with a web series, arriving on Netflix in 2025.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sunny Deol Walked Out Of Karan Arjun After Saying A Big Yes, Due To His ‘Bhai’ Love – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News