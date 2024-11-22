Shah Rukh Khan’s first movie, which he signed when he transitioned from television to Bollywood, was Hema Malini’s Dil Aashna Hai. Even though the film was released in 1992, after Khan’s Deewana, factually, it is the first film SRK had signed.

While Deewana might have fetched him a Filmfare Award for Best Debut, his experience on the sets of Dil Aashna Hai with Hema Malini had a significant impact on his life.

During an appearance on India TV’s show Aap Ki Adalat, Shah Rukh Khan he revealed that Hema Malini didn’t like his hair at the first meeting. She took a comb and started settling it. That was when he decided that he would never leave Mumbai.

“’You would have to do makeup and all.’ I told her, ‘I am a Delhi boy and don’t know much about makeup. Hema ji came to me and combed my hair; that was the day I decided to stay here and never leave Mumbai.

Hema Malini, too, wrote about her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in her book, ‘Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl.’ She wrote that she didn’t like him because she couldn’t see his eyes because of his hair.

She decided to audition him for the second time, and this time, she called her husband, Dharmendra, to meet him. The Sholay actor instantly took a liking to the young man.

Shah Rukh Khan was signed for the role in this Hema-directed movie under HM Creations, featuring Divya Bharti, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Dimple Kapadia. While it wasn’t a major hit, it gave Khan the platform to pursue his acting career.

It is also well known that Shah Rukh Khan had come to Mumbai from Delhi in search of his girlfriend, Gauri Khan. However, fate had something else in store for him, and he soon decided to act.

It is said that Khan signed four films back to back: Dil Aashna Hai, Deewana, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Chamatkar.

