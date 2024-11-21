Mahavatar Narsimha is the only unreleased Hindi film, along with 12th Fail, Srikanth, and Article 370, to be screened at this prestigious festival. The animated film vividly portrays the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu’s third and fourth avatars, Varaha and Narasimha.

This marks yet another remarkable project from Hombale Films, destined to shine at the Indian Panorama, the flagship section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Significantly, Mahavatar Narsimha is the only unreleased Hindi film among the selections. The selection committee was highly impressed with the film, which helped secure its place as the sole unreleased project in this section.

The jury is confident that the film will captivate the attendees at IFFI, showcasing exceptional technical brilliance and masterful storytelling. The film is the brainchild of director Ashwin Kumar, who aims to popularize Indian historical stories.

Hombale Films has been delivering blockbuster films one after another. With compelling narratives, they are the only ones consistently setting examples of success, ruling both the hearts of audiences and the box office.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films and India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been entirely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. Ashwin Kumar directs Mahavatar Narasimha. Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai produced the movie under the banner of Kleem Productions and Hombale Films.

