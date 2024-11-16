Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the industry, having given some outstanding performances. The actor is also known for his controversy, especially his romance. As if that was not enough, he shared an embarrassing incident about peeing on the street. Scroll below for the deets.

Ranbir has often been in the news for his personal life more than his professional. However, there is no denying that he is a great actor who is best known for movies like Barfi, Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Snaju, and more. Last year, he was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, and although the film was criticized, RK was praised for his performance. On the personal front, the actor made news back in the day about his relationships, and it included Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

A Filmibeat report once revealed that Ranbir Kapoor once shared an embarrassing incident on a chat show. He was reportedly on his way back from Karjat. The actor is also not ashamed to share the amusing incident on the show with thousands of his fans and admirers.

According to the report, the Animal actor was once caught by the police for urinating on the open road. An insider described the incident to DNA. They said, “Ranbir said that he was driving back home from Karjat when he stopped in the middle of the highway to take a leak. His desperation was such that little did he think about the police and the patrol vans. So while he was peeing on the road, a police officer got off the car and hollered at him, ‘stop.'”

Ranbir Kapoor was embarrassed about the entire ordeal and constantly apologized to the police for the urinating act. The cop, too, ultimately let him go. Many of the guys can relate to Ranbir!

Anyway, on the professional front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which is streaming on Netflix. He will also appear in its sequel, Animal Park. Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana opposite Sai Pallavi‘s Sita.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

