The rumors about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship have been floating around for quite some time now. Though the two never confirmed the reports, they have been spotted together several times.

Vijay has now opened up about his relationship status and almost confirmed the speculations. Though he did not name Rashmika, the Arjun Reddy actor revealed that he is single and has “dated his co-star.”

Vijay Deverakonda Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Rashmika Mandanna

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his relationship status, to which the actor confirmed that he is committed. He replied, “I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?”

When asked whether he has dated a co-star from any of his films, Vijay said, “I have (dated a co-star). We all have to (get married) at some point unless it’s a choice not to.” For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). They have been speculated to be in a relationship ever since.

In the same interview, Vijay also talked about how he always has expectations in love. “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional.”

Vijay also reflected on his thoughts about dating and marriage, saying, “I don’t go out on dates. I go out only after a long time of knowing someone, after building a friendship. Marriage doesn’t have to come in between someone’s career. Marriage is harder on women. It also depends on the profession you are in.”

More About Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Dating Rumors

The rumors about Vijay and Rashmika‘s affair gained momentum in January 2023, when the two were said to be vacationing together in the Maldives. Reports about their wedding have also surfaced occasionally. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their love life.

On the professional front, Vijay was last seen in The Family Star and made a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. Rashmika, on the other hand, is gearing up for the highly awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will be released in theaters on December 5, 2024.

