The wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of superstar Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is finally here. And after watching the same, we can proudly say that this one was every bit worth the wait. This time Pushpa Raj as a ‘brand’ is not only here to entice you with his swag, but he also goes international.

Talking about the trailer it gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj once again raging a havoc in the lives of his enemies. By the looks of it, he seems to have elevated his sandalwood business, which has earned him even more naysayers. But his swag, confidence, and determination remain unconquered. We also see him giving some major hubby goals as he dotes on his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna).

However, soon, Pushpa faces a new nemesis in SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil). He is on a quest to nab Pushpa by any hook or crook. The Pushpa 2 trailer promises some electrifying action sequences, foot-tapping songs, a scintillating dance number by Sree Leela, and most importantly the unmatchable charisma of Allu Arjun.

Watch out for the dialogue at the end of the Pushpa 2 trailer. This time ‘Flower Nahi, Fire Hain’ gets a ‘wild’ twist as Pushpa Raj hails himself as a wildfire. We also hear how Pushpa is not just a name but has become a brand this time. Another highlight of the Pushpa 2 trailer is the introduction scene of Fahadh Faasil. We can hear the title track of the 1978 film Don, ‘Array Deewano’ playing in the background. We cannot wait to witness the showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in this one. Rashmika Mandanna inevitably shares a sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun this time around too.

Pushpa 2 has been directed by Sukumar. Apart from Alu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, it also stars Jagadish Pratap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie will be released on December 5, 2024.

