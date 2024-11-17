Pushpa 2 trailer will be released today at 6 PM. The anticipation is sky-high, and a dhamaka is expected in terms of viewership on YouTube. The advance booking in India will commence soon. But will the Allu Arjun starrer join the leagues of Baahubali 2, RRR, and others and cross the 100 crore mark in the opening weekend? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres worldwide in December 2021. While Bollywood films struggled, cine-goers nationwide flooded theatres to experience the Telugu action thriller. It enjoyed tremendous word-of-mouth upon release. Fans are now waiting with bated breath to see what Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and the team have to serve on the table.

Will Pushpa 2 cross 100 crores in pre-sales in India?

Sukumar’s directorial is enjoying massive pre-release hype. It has already earned 1085 crores from theatrical and non-theatrical rights. It would be safe to say that Pushpa: The Rule remains the most anticipated film of 2024. As soon as advance booking begins, theatres will witness fast-filling shows sooner than ever.

Pushpa 2 has all the potential to become a blockbuster at the Indian box office. The trailer is coming out today and if the content clicks, only sky will be the limit for this Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s film. It certainly has the possibility to clock 100 crores+ in pre-sales for the opening weekend, but a lot of the trends depend on the promo coming out today.

Will only be the 5th Indian film to achieve the milestone!

So far, only 4 films have made gross bookings of 100 crores+ during the opening weekend at the Indian cinema. The list is toppled by Baahubali 2 and followed by KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Leo. Interestingly, all of these films are South biggies. Only time will tell if Pushpa: The Rule joins their league.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Trends): Barely Any Growth For Ajay Devgn’s Film, To Miss 300 Crore Mark Due To 50% Lesser Shows?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News