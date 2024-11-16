It’s now clear that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the winner of the high-voltage Diwali clash. Singham Again had the initial benefit due to the big names associated and a higher show count, but now, it’s the Kartik Aaryan starrer taking away the winning title at the Indian box office. Despite a massive reduction of shows across the country, the film is running successfully. Today, on day 16, it registered a jump of over 30%, which is commendable. Keep reading to know what early trends have to suggest!

This week, two big films arrived in the Hindi market. One is Suriya’s Kanguva, which also has Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The second is Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report. Both these films had the potential to do well, but unfortunately, none of them has managed to shine and garner positive word-of-mouth for itself, which clearly indicates that, once again, it’s going to be a rule of Diwali releases.

Out of all releases running in the Hindi belt, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the first choice of moviegoers, which speaks volumes about its acceptance. Yesterday, it witnessed a reduction of almost 50% shows across the country, yet it managed to secure a strong score. Of course, it got a major boost due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, and continuing the same momentum, it witnessed a massive jump today.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 started with just 14% occupancy in morning shows but jumped considerably in afternoon shows and registered an occupancy of 30%. Again, in evening shows, it jumped to 36%. The film’s night shows are currently running, and it is learned that the average occupancy across India is 43-45%, which is solid.

So, on day 16 (third Saturday), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is heading for 6-6.20 crores, which is a jump of 33-37% from yesterday’s 4.51 crores. Considering estimates, the film now stands at 245.38-245.58 crores net at the Indian box office.

Again, tomorrow, the film will show a jump, but it will be limited due to the decline in night occupancies. So, one can expect another 7-7.50 crores on day 17, thus helping it touch the 250 crore milestone and giving Kartik Aaryan his debut 250 crore grosser.

Breakdown of the collection:

Week 1- 168.86 crores

Week 2- 66.01 crores

Day 15- 4.51 crores

Day 16- 6-6.20 crores

Total- 245.38-245.58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Rajinikanth Is The Real GOAT In Top Hindi Openings Of Kollywood, Unbeaten Since 2,179 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News