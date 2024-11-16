Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has entered its third week, and once again, this weekend, it is expected to show a big jump. Released amid a high-voltage clash, the film has already emerged as a big winner and recently became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024 after Stree 2. In the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The horror/horror-comedy genre in the flavor of the season and the huge success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel reinstates it. Despite the mixed word-of-mouth, the film became an attraction among the family audience. There are flaws, but the film does its job of entertaining the viewers. With a couple of chartbuster tracks, it would have earned higher numbers than its present tally.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received love both in India and overseas. In India, it did a business of staggering 238.87 crores* net in 15 days, which equals 281.86 crores* gross after including taxes. Made on a budget of 150 crores, the film is already a commercial winner and is currently enjoying the plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

In the overseas market, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already left its predecessor behind by a big margin. For the unversed, the sequel earned 43 crores gross internationally. Talking about the threequel, it has already earned 86.09 crores gross, and with a little more push, there’s a chance of scoring a century.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Kartik Aaryan starrer stands at a whopping 367.95 crores* gross at the worldwide box office after 15 days. This is a huge sum already, and considering the trend, it is all set to enter the 400-crore club.

With 367.95 crores* gross in the kitty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bajirao Mastani (367 crores gross). Today, it’ll surpass Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh (368.32 crores gross).

Worldwide box office breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 238.87 crores *

* India gross- 281.86 crores *

* Overseas gross- 86.09 crores

Worldwide gross- 367.95 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Rajinikanth Is The Real GOAT In Top Hindi Openings Of Kollywood, Unbeaten Since 2,179 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News