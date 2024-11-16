Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has successfully completed half a month at the box office. Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan starrer has enjoyed a fantastic run so far. It has now made its way for a grand weekend with a strong momentum on third Friday. Scroll below for details as it beats The Kerala Story on day 15.

BB3 has earned far more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in its lifetime. It is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Just not that, Kartik Aaryan has also found his most successful film and entered the 200 crore club for the first time. It is performing better than its Diwali competitor, Singham Again, and has a chance to cross the 300 crore mark.

Box Office Collection Day 15

On the third Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted estimated earnings of 4 crores*. Kartik Aaryan starrer managed to stay above the four crore mark, a bar Singham Again fell from much ahead in the race. The box office collections on day 15 remained on the similar lines as the previous day, which raked in 4.10 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 below:

Day 1: 36.6 crores

Day 2: 38.4 crores

Day 3: 35.2 crores

Day 4: 17.8 crores

Day 5: 15.91 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 12.21 crores

Day 8: 12.40 crores

Day 9: 17.40 crores

Day 10: 18.10 crores

Day 11: 5.40 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Day 13: 4.21 crores

Day 14: 4.10 crores

The 15-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now comes to 238.87 crores.

Beats The Kerala Story

Kartik Aaryan starrer has left behind the lifetime collection of The Kerala Story by a slight margin. Adah Sharma starrer had minted 238.27 crores in its lifetime. That mark has been crossed by Anees Bazmee’s directorial in 15 days. And there’s many more days to go before it ends its theatrical run.

Return on Investment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is made on a budget of 150 crores. This means the producers have already added returns of 88.87 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to around 59.24%.

For those unaware, the horror-comedy flick will become a hit once it earns 300 crores at the box office. It still needs earnings of 61.13 crores more to achieve that milestone.

