In the last few years, Tollywood and Sandalwood have managed to leave a mark in the Hindi market with breathtaking opening-day collections. Unfortunately, despite popular stars and potential blockbusters, Kollywood has failed to create a big pool. Only one film managed to earn big on its opening day until now, and that’s 2.0. Thus, we see the dominance of Rajinikanth at the Indian box office whenever we talk about the biggest Hindi openings by Tamil films.

Suriya’s Kanguva was released in theatres on Thursday. It registered a fair start of 3.25 crores. Considering the presence of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, the film was expected to earn at least 5 crores on day 1, but it didn’t happen. Despite such an underwhelming start, the magnum opus has managed to grab the third position among top Hindi openings by Tamil films.

Speaking about the first position, Rajinikanth shows his stronghold. 2.0 is the biggest Hindi opener of all time among Kollywood releases, with a day 1 collection of 20.25 crores. Apart from Rajini, one also needs to credit Akshay Kumar’s presence in the film behind such a start for the Hindi dubbed version, as he was in full form back in the day.

2.0 was released on November 29, 2018. Thus, the Rajinikanth starrer has been unbeaten for 2,179 days. Even in the second position, Rajini marks his presence with Kabali’s 5.21 crores. After Kanguva at third, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is in the fourth position, with its Hindi opening of 2.85 crores at the Indian box office. Vikram-led Ponniyin Selvan 2 is in the fifth position with 2.18 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi openings by Kollywood films:

2.0 – 20.25 crores Kabali – 5.21 crores Kanguva – 3.25 crores Leo – 2.85 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 2.18 crores The GOAT – 2.10 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 1.85 crores Kaala – 1.51 crores Indian 2 – 1.25 crores Darbar – 1.17 crores

