The year 2024 hasn’t been that great for Kollywood, as all the big stars have failed to shine. Starting from Kamal Haasan to Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth – no one has delivered a clean success this year. Specifically talking about Vijay, his film did fetch strong numbers at the Indian box office, but the verdict didn’t come in his favor due to the exorbitant cost involved in the making of his magnum opus.

Earlier this year, Vijay announced that he’d be quitting movies to concentrate on Tamil Nadu politics. It was a big shocker for everyone, especially fans, but to give some sort of temporary relief, he informed about completing the projects that he had already signed. Naturally, it created a buzz around his final films, one of which was The Greatest Of All Time.

The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, is said to be Thalapathy Vijay’s second-last film. So, despite a lack of a chartbuster album and a powerful trailer, the film managed to create a solid buzz around itself. Unfortunately, upon its release, the magnum opus received mixed reviews from critics, but it worked with fans.

The Greatest Of All Time did a business of 257.24 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Considering the reported budget of 400 crores, the film secured a verdict of losing as per Koimoi’s parameters. So technically, Thalapathy Vijay had a success ratio of 0% in 2024, making it a passable year for him.

Next year, Vijay is coming with his last film, which has a working title of Thalapathy 69 (69th film of Vijay). It is being directed by H Vinoth, and KVN Productions is bankrolling it. The film is scheduled to release in October 2025. With this magnum opus, the Kollywood superstar is expected to make a strong comeback at the Indian box office and leave the industry on a blockbuster note.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 15: Surpasses Vicky Kaushal’s Uri – The Surgical Strike

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News