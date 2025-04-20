Last weekend, the Malayalam film industry witnessed a massive clash with Alappuzha Gymkhana, Bazooka, and Maranamass clashing at the box office. Together, the three films have earned 55.33 crore in 10 days, and Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana is leading the race with a collection of 28.8 crore!

Meanwhile, Mammootty and Basil Joseph’s films are giving a tough fight to each other. But Mammootty’s stardom seems to struggle at the box office, while Basil Joseph’s film will soon achieve the hit tag at the box office.

Maranamass VS Bazooka Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, Saturday, April 19, Maranamass earned 96 lakh at the box office. Meanwhile, Bazooka could bring only 29 lakh on the same day. Basil Joseph’s film earned a massive 231% higher than Mammootty’s thriller!

Basil Joseph Film Close To Hit Tag

Basil Joseph‘s film is now very close to the hit tag. Mounted on a reported budget of 8 crore, the film has managed to earn 14.33 crore. It needs a total collection of 16 crore to claim the hit verdict and is now only 1.67 crore away from the milestone.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s Bazooka is mounted on a budget of 28 crore, and with a total of 12.64 crore, it is heading towards a disaster.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Bazooka VS Maranamass.

Day 1: 3.2 crore VS 1 crore

Day 2: 2.1 crore VS 1.4 crore

Day 3: 2 crore VS 1.81 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore VS 1.93 crore

Day 5: 1.43 crore VS 1.84 crore

Day 6: 77 lakh VS 1.44 crore

Day 7: 47 lakh VS 1.03 crore

Day 8: 43 lakh VS 1.08 crore

Day 9: 25 lakh VS 1.84 crore

Day 10: 29 lakh VS 96 lakh

Total: 12.64 crore VS 14.33 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

