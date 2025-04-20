Not all superheroes wear capes, but all mothers are supermothers. One such supermother is Babita, who has mentored and raised two of the finest actresses of the Indian Cinema – Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Married to Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s eldest daughter-in-law decided to quit acting at the peak of her career and raise her two daughters.

Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut at the age of 17 in a film called Prem Qaidi in 1991, and it was a hit at the box office. 9 years later, in 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out of Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyar Hai for not getting equal attention as Hrithik Roshan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose Abhishek Bachchan’s Refugee as her debut film, which was helmed by JP Dutta. It was an average affair at the box office. But do you know that even Babita churned out a profitable debut film with her arrival on the silver screen?

Dus Laakh Box Office

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor’s mother made her film debut in 1966 with Dus Lakh, which starred Sanjay Khan! It was made on a budget of 45 lakh and earned 80 lakh at the box office, churning out a profit of 77.78%. It also starred Om Prakash, Pran, Helen, Manorama, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo, Praveen Paul, Brahmachari, Neetu Singh & Hari Shivdasani.

Babita VS Karisma Kapoor’s Box Office Debut

While Babita’s film was a semi-hit, her daughter, Karisma Kapoor, hit the ball out of the court, churning out a profit of 128.57%. Prem Qaidi was released in 1991, and it earned 4.8 crore at the box office in its lifetime. The film was mounted on a budget of 2.1 crore. The Kapoor Beti’s debut film clearly made 65% more profit than the Kapoor Bahu.

Kareena Kapoor’s Box Office Debut

Kareena Kapoor‘s Refugee was mounted on a budget of 15 crore, and it earned 17 crore at the box office, churning out only 13.3% profit! Clearly, it is the weakest debut of all. Although all three of them won professionally, ruling the industry in their respective decades.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office Day 3: Tamannaah Bhatia Screams Disaster With Only 8.4% Budget Recovery In 72 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News