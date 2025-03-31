Karisma Kapoor might be missing in action from the big screen now, but there was a time when she was ruling the roost during the late 90s and the early and mid-20s. She made her debut with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi and soon became one of the most sought-after actresses on the block. However, this also led to her having some speculated catfights with her fellow contemporaries. In a throwback interview, the actress had taken a sharp dig at her contemporaries like Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Koirala.

In an old interview with Stardust, Karisma Kapoor was asked about Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Koirala, thinking that she is too ‘pompous and arrogant.’ The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress was quick to lash out at these actresses. She said, “I’m so tired of this. Why can’t these girls keep their mouths shut once and for all? I don’t understand what’s wrong with them. In every interview they give, they have to mention my name in some context or the other. Especially Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Koirala. I really don’t know why. Yes. I’m proud of being a Kapoor and will always be.”

Not only this but Karisma Kapoor also took a further dig at Manisha Koirala and Pooja Bhatt for not having a very famous surname like her. On this, the Raja Hindustani actress said, “And how should that affect others? I can’t help these poor souls if they don’t have a surname like Kapoor to boast about. And because I’m a Kapoor, I’m frank and outspoken. I’m not a hypocrite. I don’t go around with different guys every day and then claim to be a virgin. Also, these girls gunning for me, is their problem, not mine. They don’t know what they’re asking for.”

In the same interview, Karisma Kapoor also bashed Pooja Bhatt especially for allegedly taking a dig at her mother Babita Kapoor for interfering with her career. Talking about the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi actress, Karisma said, “I know Pooja Bhatt has been saying a lot of derogatory things about my mother of late. What’s her bloody problem? I wish she would keep quiet. I think basically something’s wrong with her; I wish I could help her. I think it’s she who wants to get out of someone’s clutches, and she’s using my name to get her views across. But I would advise Ms. Bhatt to keep her views to herself. If she has to say something to me, tell me straight. Don’t involve parents in all this mud-slinging.”

Well, it seems like Karisma Kapoor certainly had no filter when it came to speaking her mind. She delivered some commercially successful and acclaimed films like Raja Babu, Andaaz Apna Apna, Coolie No 1, Zubeidaa and Biwi No 1. She was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak.

