Rakesh Roshan, the acclaimed director of Bollywood once revealed that he approached actor Ajay Devgn for two major films — Karan Arjun and Krrish 3. Read on to know more.

In a conversation with News 18 (Via Bollywoodshaadis.com), Rakesh Roshan revealed that he had decided to offer Ajay Devgn a role as a villain in Krrish 3. The filmmaker shared, “We never got a chance to work together. I couldn’t make a film in which I could cast him. He’s a very fine actor. In every film, he leaves a big impact. I want to work with him, but I am not getting a chance. I did go to him for Krrish 3 to play Vivek Oberoi’s role.”

Further, Rakesh revealed that Ajay did like and appreciated the storyline and screenplay of the film, but he felt playing a negative role would not look good. Rakesh shared what Ajay Devgn told him. In his words, “Rakesh ji, mere liye ye karna thoda mushkil hoga kyunki main bhi hero hoon. Mujh end mein maare, accha nahi lagega. Aur aap toh compromise karenge nahi. I said, ‘Yeah, I won’t compromise, which is why I am narrating the whole script.’”

Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun is one of the classic movies of Bollywood. But, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan were the first choice for Karan Arjun. Rakesh initially approached Ajay for the role of Karan; however, it was eventually played by Salman Khan. According to reports, Ajay agreed to be a part of the film but later opted out due to some “personal reasons.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his upcoming release, Raid 2. Ajay also has Son Of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline, which are slated to release this year.

