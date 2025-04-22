Fans, are you ready? IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s much-awaited pair is finally set to greet the screen. After a long wait, MBC has finally confirmed the broadcast plans for the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince (working title). The romance drama will also feature Noh Sang-Hyun and Gong Seung-Yeon in pivotal roles.

On April 21, MBC confirmed that IU and Byeon Woo Seok‘s drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince will premiere in 2026. Although the exact date is yet to be revealed, fans are more excited than ever for its highly anticipated release. The buzz about the drama began in 2024, and earlier this year, there was also a rumor of their exit from the production, which was dismissed.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince is a new and modern take on Korea’s constitutional monarchy. It will narrate a love story between Sung Hee Joo, a chaebol heiress who is only a commoner in status despite inheriting affluence, and Lee Wan, a modern-day prince who has nothing despite being the king’s son.

IU is set to appear as Sung Hee Joo. She recently gave a brilliant performance in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines, so fans are excited about her new role. Hee Joo is the second daughter of the family behind one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. She has used all her strengths to her advantage. With her striking beauty, brains, passion, and wealth, she was truly unstoppable until her commoner status created an obstacle to her perfect life.

On the other hand, Byeon Woo Seok, who earned global stardom with Lovely Runner, will play Lee Wan, the king’s second son. However, despite hailing from royalty, he is burdened with not achieving anything. Things change when he meets Sung Hee Joo. Despite leading very different lives, these two people come together to enter a contract marriage, which could benefit both of them.

Meanwhile, Noh Sang Hyun will also play a pivotal role in this drama. He will star as Min Jung Woo, a close friend of Prince Lee Wan, who serves as the prime minister from a noble family. He is a highly eligible bachelor who seems to have everything from an affluent background and sharp intelligence to looks that win hearts. Min Jung Woo is also a senior to Sung Hee Joo from the Royal Academy.

Naturally, when the prince and Hee Joo wind up in a contract marriage, it greatly impacts him. Gong Seung Yeon will be seen as Yoon Yi Rang. She was born into a family known for producing four queens. Many believe she has the “destiny of a queen,” and Yi Rang herself fights to secure her royal seat, living as the future queen rather than herself.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince will be directed by director Park Joon Hwa, celebrated for popular releases like Alchemy of Souls, Because This Is My First Life, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Touch Your Heart, and more. Are you excited to see IU and Byeon Woo Seok together?

