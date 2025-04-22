Moonbin was a part of ASTRO, one of the popular boy bands in South Korea that also features actor Cha Eun-Woo, MJ, Jinjin, and Yoon San-Ha. As the late artist stepped into his second death anniversary, his band members considered dedicating a song to him as a tribute. However, the idea failed to impress netizens, and some even claimed that Eun-Woo wanted to gain fame and profit, so the band decided to dedicate a song.

As the band members continue to face malicious comments following the song’s release, the True Beauty actor’s fans have come to their favorite idol-turned-actor, worrying about their protection. Some even organized a protest with LED trucks in front of his agency, FANTAGIO, and asked for more protection for the actor.

The fan-supported LED trucks held firm demands from the company asking to keep Eun-Woo safe. The LED screen reflected messages that suggested that FANTAGIO has done nothing to protect their artist so far. One of the truck messages read, “Cha Eun-Woo has sacrificed the most for the team, but he’s the one getting attacked the most. And yet Fantagio is doing nothing, just standing by and watching. Is all of this happening with Fantagio’s approval?”

finally a protest truck was sent to demand protection for eunwoo against hate comments and malicious rumors “fantagio, get it together. don’t just think about making money, you need to protect cha eunwoo properly. the fans will be watching closely. do better.” pic.twitter.com/sO3JECavn4 — nina (@dongminentity) April 21, 2025

Another LED truck reflected a message, “Fantagio, get it together. Stop focusing only on making money and protect Cha Eun-Woo properly. The fans are watching, you better do your job right!” Fans got concerned after reports of the Island actor facing accusations ever since the song for Moonbin released on April 19, 2025, surfaced. The Memory of the Moon tribute song featured 22 artists, including SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, Billie’s Moon Sua, and more.

According to Wow Korea, the ASTRO member reportedly sent bracelets personally to each artist who joined them for the song as a token of appreciation and gratitude. However, when the news of the song circulated, some netizens did not accept it positively. Many lashed out at the band for trying to make money using Moonbin’s name and “using the deceased for profit.”

It stirred up a conversation after an online community accused the thought behind the tribute song and wrote, “AROHAs never asked for anything and hate things like this. But to think that the members thought of this. You guys are celebrities, so you should try to read fans’ thoughts, too. Honestly, if you want to sell well, you should be able to read the room.” However, Cha Eun-Woo fans quickly came to his defense, demanding the idol’s protection and safety.

📰 Naver: ‘Artist Protection’ – Cha Eunwoo’s overseas fans stage truck protest in front of his agency “On the 21st (today), #CHAEUNWOO's overseas fans gathered in front of Fantagio's headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul, to demand protection and support for Cha Eunwoo. They claimed… pic.twitter.com/P8BGJ68irM — CHA EUNWOO INTERNATIONAL (@ChaEunwooINTL) April 21, 2025

