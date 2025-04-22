Moon Taeil, once a celebrated vocalist of the popular K-pop band NCT, is yet again in the headlines for the wrong reason. The singer began his career as a K-pop idol with the band NCT in 2016 and landed on various sub-units, including NCT 127 and NCT U. However, soon after his career skyrocketed, it got tarnished with a s*xual assault allegation.

He was accused of s*xual assault of a foreign woman, and following that, everything almost came crashing down. Taeil’s agency, SM Entertainment, terminated his contract, and his fans turned into haters. The actor was recently spotted drinking with his friends before his trial, sparking a new wave of backlash on social media for his casual behavior.

Taeil was spotted by a netizen drinking and enjoying an evening with his friends. The eyewitness shared the image on X (previously known as Twitter) with a caption that read, “I saw Moon Taeil previously LOL. It seems like he’s going around drinking, with his first trial impending LOL.” In the photo, he was seen chatting with his friends over some drinks.

The pictures went viral immediately, and the situation spread like wildfire when someone from Taeil’s acquaintances asked them not to take any photos and requested to give some respect to his personal life and struggles. The alleged accomplice also shared that the singer “was having a hard time.”

However, even though the original post was deleted, it was reshared by many netizens on X and gained much traction. The whole situation left K-netizens enraged, and they bashed him for his indifferent behavior given that he is on the verge of his trial scheduled on May 12, 2025. One of the netizens wrote, “F*ck you scum I hope your trial goes horribly for you so you’re REALLY going through a tough time- go to hell.”

Another X user commented, “Wait whatt???? He is not in jail??????” A third user stated, “Hopefully his next dinner will be in jail.”

However, for those who didn’t know, after the indictment, the court had ruled that Moon Taeil was free to do anything before the trial started, and there was no need to detail him. However, as he is a K-pop celebrity, netizens kept their firm attention on his moves, which led to his scrutiny. What are your thoughts about this?

