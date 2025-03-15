Individual pictures of Cha Eun-Woo and BLACKPINK’s Rose from the same restaurant have been circulating everywhere. Both of them had gone to Paris to attend Saint Laurent’s F/W25 show. Rose shared her lookbook from the event on her Instagram handle, while Eun-Woo shared snaps from the event on his social media account. They looked quite gorgeous in their respective attires.

Following the event, both K-pop stars visited the same restaurant, and their pictures on their Instagram are the proof. This left netizens baffled, sparking an immense amount of reactions. People even spread speculations about their dating phase. Scroll ahead and find out more about it.

After the event, Rose went out for a casual dinner wearing a pretty off-white colored sheer co-ord set that featured a shirt and a bottom, which she styled with a black bikini set underneath and a chunky gold belt, a sleek pendant, and a black bag. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a simple braid. On the other hand, Cha Eun-Woo, who also went to the same restaurant (though we don’t know if they went together or at the same time or not), looked quite charming in a dusty blue casual full-sleeve T-shirt.

As soon as they shared the photos on their Instagram, eagle-eyed netizens were quick enough to spot that they were in the same place. In Rose’s photos, she posed in front of the wooden window panels, while in Cha Eun-Woo’s pictures, though seated at a different angle, the same window structures and an art piece could be seen. From the photos, it was clear they weren’t sitting next to each other but probably in proximity.

Fans went crazy with their speculations and theories about the two K-pop idols and their ‘probable’ love affair. Netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and voiced their opinions. One wrote, “I think Rosie is the only Pink member with good taste in men.” Another one commented, “I can’t believe they’re the same age, Cha Eunwoo will always seem so young to me.” The third netizen stated, “Okay, but the way Eunwoo and Rosie keep feeding our delusions is just chef’s kiss. Every interaction feels like a scene from a K-drama we didn’t know we needed.” Another fan chimed in, “Their date looks cute, but I know a place with better views.” A fourth fan requested, “I want them to date so bad, I’m already shipping them.”

Oh my God, guys! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Eunwoo and Rosie are making me so delusional ????? pic.twitter.com/feHoClJKbR — for eunwoosé (@eunwoosieland) March 13, 2025

However, not everyone was thinking the same. One of the netizens expressed disappointment in the fans’ excitement as the person thinks Rose and Eun-Woo are only friends and colleagues. The fan wrote, “What irritates me more is…. that their pics from the same place go viral and they must have had lunch together ( possible ), and they can be friends and colleagues as they are from the same country, but still they can’t post a pic together because of people. Eunwoo posts pics with other girls, though.”

However, this is not the first time that Cha Eun-Woo and Rose were linked together romantically. When the True Beauty actor attended BLACKPINK’s concert at Coachella and snapped at the Pinkchella tent, rumors were speculated at that time as well. So, what do you think? Let us know.

