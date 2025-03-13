Rose, who began her career with BLACKPINK, debuted as a soloist recently after leaving YG Entertainment. She has put herself on the global map with her track APT with Bruno Mars and ruled over our hearts with her cuteness and charm. She has been the YSL muse for quite some time, and as she appeared at the Saint Laurent show for the Paris Fashion Week, her fans showed their excitement.

The APT singer is known for her fashion and styling sense, but her look for the YSL event received a lot of backlash from netizens. Some called it boring, and others pointed out how the K-pop idol looked uncomfortable. Scroll ahead to find out why her look sparked criticism online.

Rose wore a white strapless YSL gown featuring a ruffle flap over her chest and ruffle detailings in the dress’s hemline. She went with an almost no-jewelry look except a broad gold bangle and a few rings and completed her getup with a minimalistic makeover and quite a simple hairstyle. The BLACKPINK member was seen in a plain braided hairdo, and for makeup, she opted for a typical Korean doe eyes look with lots of blushes, highlighted areas, and a blurry, nude-pink lip shade.

However, as soon as Rose posted the pictures on her Instagram and her appearance at the show went viral, it gained a lot of negative reactions from the internet users. While her fans appreciated how Rose looked beautiful despite such a dull lookbook, others lashed out at her stylist for making her look so plain and boring.

X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with people’s opinions. One wrote, “No makeup, no accessories, no interesting hairstyle boring ugly ass dress… rosé girl i need u to fire ur entire styling team and find a new one cuz this isnt the first time they send u off looking a mess like girl please.” Another one commented, “What in the ghost uniform is it?” A third user stated,

A few of her clips even went viral on TikTok. Some people thought that the K-pop idol was not comfortable in her outfit, which is why she was seen holding her stomach to keep her dress in place, while others shared that the brand always made her look the same way. One wrote on TikTok, “I think she is holding the dress because it’s not really a fitted one; it’s a flared dress so maybe she doesn’t like the shape and to add to it, it’s strapless so it might be a bit loose.”

While, Rose’s fans compared her look to swan, Barbie, and Elsa as she served the white angelic beauty in the loosely fitted gown with a braid. What are your thoughts about her looks at the YSL show? Let us know.

