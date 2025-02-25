KCON JAPAN 2025 has finally announced the 2nd lineup of performers. Previously, it was confirmed that SHINee’s Taemin, Jo Yu Ri, ZEROBASEONE, and more will take center stage. As per the latest update, TWS, QWER, izna, and more fresh K-pop acts are set to dazzle on the stage.

On February 25, KCON JAPAN 2025 announced that TWS, QWER, EVNNE, INI, IS:SUE, and izna will perform on March 9 and 11 along with the first lineup SHINee’s Taemin, Jo Yu Ri, and ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kep1er, ME:I, CRAVITY, and JO1.

The highly-anticipated K-pop festival will take place on March 9 and 11 at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, Japan.

First, TWS, a boy band that only debuted in 2024 but has already achieved an unprecedented amount of success. It is their youthful music that sets them apart from other 5th-generation newbies. At the 2024 MAMA Awards, TWS won the Best New Male Artist, proving that they have a bright future ahead. Now, their fans in Japan are eagerly looking forward to experiencing hits like Plot Twist at the KCON 2025.

Next is QWER, a new girl group that debuted in 2023. Like TWS, they have also won a prestigious award at last year’s MAMA, Best Band Performance. With their rising popularity, their KCON JAPAN 2025 performance is highly anticipated. The girl group will also hold a fan concert in Japan in April.

Another new group, which has been generating quite a buzz, is none other than izna. The very talented girl group was produced by Teddy Park, who is the man behind many of BLACKPINK, 2NE1’s hits. izna debuted in 2024 with their first EP N/a.

Let’s have a look at EVNNE, the fresh group of talents whose 4th mini-album, HOT MESS, achieved success on many real-time charts. Formed by Jellyfish Entertainment, the boy band debuted in 2023. The group is formed with all past contestants of the Mnet survival show BOYS PLANET and Japanese fans eagerly looking forward to meeting them.

Alongside these new-generation K-pop groups, Japanese boy bands INI and IS:SUE will also take the stage in their home country.

IS:SUE is a four-member girl group with a unique concept that helped them establish an identity. The group was formed with the final contestants of the PRODUCE 101 JAPAN THE GIRLS show. Right after their debut, the girls topped the Oricon Weekly Single Chart, marking a strong head start.

On the other hand, INI is a popular boy band in Japan that debuted in 2021. The members participated in Produce 1 Japan 2 survival show and then joined the group from the finale. The boy band consistently achieved back-to-back half-million sales since its debut. INI’s sixth album, THE FRAME, which was released last year, sold over a million copies, setting a new record for the group.

Meanwhile, this year, KCON JAPAN will work with a “club fair” theme. The organizers are also focusing on strengthening the space composition to offer a significantly better experience for fans who will travel from across the world.

