Captain America: Brave New World faces a challenging time at the box office in China. Therefore, it experienced a massive drop in its second weekend, collecting less than $2 million. It has also been suffering in North America, which is concerning for Marvel Studios. Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movies have been struggling for a long time, and it was a relief for the studios when Deadpool and Wolverine performed exceptionally well financially. However, it seems that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine and his pairing with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson played a significant role in the film’s success.

Captain America: Brave New World had a modest start at the box office in China but soon started experiencing sharp declines. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 collected only $408K on the second Sunday, experiencing a harsh drop of -76% from last Sunday. It played over 12K screenings. It collected only $1.4 million in its second three-day weekend, dropping -86.8% from last weekend.

The report further stated that Captain America 4’s Maoyan score is worse than The Marvels. The 2023 MCU movie got 6.4 stars from ticket buyers, while Anthony Mackie’s movie received only 6.3 stars. On Douban, it has 5.2 stars, which is lower than Captain Marvel‘s 5.5 stars. The Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 continues to dominate cinemas, and it seems that people increasingly favor local productions over Hollywood films. Some theaters have reduced or eliminated Captain America showings in favor of domestic films.

It showcases a challenging market for Hollywood in China, where local films are gaining stronger audience support. Things aren’t very encouraging for Captain America: Brave New World at the US box office as well. It has collected $28.2 million in the US this weekend, taking the domestic cume to $141.20 million. Adding that to the $148.2 million international cume, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $289.40 million. It will soon cross the $300 million milestone globally.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres this Valentine’s Day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

