KCON JAPAN 2025 just announced the first lineup of performers. The highly anticipated K–pop festival is scheduled to take place in Chiba in May. The recent announcement has unveiled a star-studded lineup, consisting of artists from different generations. From seasoned K-pop idols like SHINee’s Taemin to fresh group BOYNEXTDOOR, these acts are expected to add energy to the evening.

On February 21, KCON JAPAN 2025 announced SHINee’s Taemin, Jo Yu Ri, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kep1er, CRAVITY, JO1, and ME:I as the first lineup of performers. Fans are now more than excited for the festival, given all of these artists have recently been quite active.

「KCON JAPAN 2025」アーティストラインナップ第1弾が発表 5/9(金) 5/10(土) 5/11(日)

📍千葉県 幕張メッセ TAEMIN

BOYNEXTDOOR

CRAVITY

JO1

ZEROBASEONE

ME:I

Kep1er

JOYURI#KCON pic.twitter.com/2q8RwndAZT — Kpost編集部 (@kpost_kpop) February 21, 2025

First, Taemin is a successful soloist and a member of the iconic boy band SHINee. He has recently finished his solo world tour, visiting 29 cities and 20 countries. So, anticipation runs high for his performance at KCON JAPAN 2025.

Next is ZEROBASEONE, a boy band that only debuted in July 2023, but has already established a solid foothold in the K-pop industry. They have not only achieved soaring success in Korea but also globally. In particular, they have ranked high on Billboard Japan and Oricon with their first Japanese EP. So, their performance at KCON JAPAN 2025 is highly anticipated.

Next, BOYNEXTDOOR, another fresh set of talents, who also debuted barely 2 years ago. The group has set an unprecedented standard of success with their remarkable milestone. Not too long ago, they charted No. 1 on Korean Apple Music, holding strong for over a month.

Apart from Taemin, Jo Yu Ri has been announced as the only solo performer so far at KCON 2025 JAPAN. She has recently garnered widespread fame after starring in the globally hit Squid Game 2. In her music career, she is equally successful, with many praising her vocal skills that set her apart even when she was an IZ*ONE member.

Next is Kep1er, who has proved their sold teamwork again and again. In particular, the group has gone through some changes in the last few months, but the talented members continued delivering good music. They are currently gearing up for the next stops of their fan-con tour BEYOND THE STAR. Kep1er held the first concerts in Seoul on February 15 and 16. Now, they are set to visit Yokohama, before returning to Japan for KCON.

CRAVITY, a Starship Entertainment boy band, is known for their profound music that explores sensitive subjects like self-discovery, youth, and dreams. The group has a cordial connection with Japan. They recently had a tour there and are now gearing up for the 2nd Japan EP JELLY BEAN. It is set to be released on March 31, before they perform at KCON JAPAN.

Japanese groups JO1 and ME:I are also scheduled to perform alongside the K-pop acts.

Boy band JO1 is currently successfully embarking on their 2025 world tour WHEREVER WE ARE. They have already kicked off the first concert in Taipei. Some of their other stops are Bangkok, Seoul, Beijing, Los Angeles, and New York.

ME:I has also established a strong foothold with their commercial success.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

