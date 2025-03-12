Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in a controversy after the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s aunt accused him of many things in a bombshell interview. She blamed him for her death, claiming that the actor had been dating the late actress since she was 15, but when she was in trouble, he allegedly didn’t help her out.

Kim Soo Hyun, who is otherwise known for having no scandal since his debut, has been surprisingly facing the heat despite his agency denying all allegations. However, while the controversy continues, many are wondering whether there will be any changes in the premiere schedule of his upcoming Knock Off.

On March 12, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that there is no change in plans for the Disney+ drama. The network reportedly stated, “The actors are currently filming on-site as scheduled, there have been no special changes.”

In addition, it has also been revealed that the team is currently preparing for the usual press conference before the drama’s premiere. Although the exact release date has yet to be announced, according to previous reports, Knock Off will arrive on Disney+ this April.

In this drama, Kim Soo Hyun will be seen acting alongside Jo Bo Ah, who is known for her role in The Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Meanwhile, netizens are baffled over the network’s indifferent reaction towards the ongoing controversy. Many have slammed Disney+ for letting an actor lead a drama, who is accused of dating a minor. Some online users have also called for boycotting Disney+ along with the Queen of Tears star’s any future work.

“If Disney+ keeps him as a drama lead despite this, it shirks social responsibility, risking backlash from viewers and the ethically minded,” one X (formerly Twitter) commented.

“@DisneyPlus is it that you people have not heard that Kim Soo Hyun is a pedophile that bullied his victim to death? Why is knock off still happening?” another lamented.

@DisneyPlus is it that you people have not heard that Kim Soo Hyun is a pedophile that bullied his victim to death? Why is knock off still happening?

You are sending a message that you support bullying and pedophilia @DisneyPlus does this align with your company value? — ¹¹Wotteo's Bestie is on Team 1 ⁷ (@Wotteosbestie) March 12, 2025

boycott disney, boycott knock off, boycott kim soo hyun!! pic.twitter.com/qvpXR5KB7n — saya benci pemerenta (@anaiksu) March 12, 2025

Disney still continuing their work with Kim Soo Hyun and will still do press conference for his new drama next month. I'm not surprised Disney supporting this pedophile they literally supporting genocide of course that asshole company will supporting pedophile 🤮 — Kiokio🍉 (@kiokio878) March 12, 2025

Disney+ is hiring #Kimsoohyun despite pedo allegations! He groomed #Kimsaeron at 15 for six years, pressured her over debt & leaked her number before her tragic passing. Disney, do you support this? REMOVE him from “Knock-Off”! @DisneyPlus @DisneyPlusKR #BoycottKimSooHyun — Jennieandrose (@yennyqin11) March 12, 2025

However, despite the controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s side has denied all the allegations, citing that they are “clearly false.”

The situation emerged from a damning expose by late actress Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. She appeared on Garosero Research Institute, a controversial YouTube channel by reporter Kim Se Ui, claiming that the actor began dating the Bloodhounds star in 2015 when she was just 15 years old. He was allegedly in a relationship with her until 2021. In 2019, when the K-drama star founded his own company, GOLD MEDALIST, Kim Sae Ron also joined her. However, a new situation emerged when she got involved in a DUI case.

GOLD MEDALIST reportedly paid 700 million KRW in damages and didn’t ask for the money back from her. That changed after her contract with the agency ended. When the late actress was notified to pay back the hefty amount, she was shocked and helpless, trying to get in touch with Kim Soo Hyun.

The actress’ aunt further claims that he didn’t reach out to her, and many other incidents followed, which ultimately led her to take her own life on February 16, 2025.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News