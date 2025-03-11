After Garo Sero Institute dropped some shocking revelations about Kim Soo-Hyun and late actress Kim Sae-Ron’s past relationship, there’s a high chance that the actor’s upcoming K-drama might face dangerous hurdles. So much so that the project might even get shelved. However, more than half of the drama has been filmed so far, and the actor has also promoted it. He was paired opposite Jo Bo-Ah in the series.

For the unversed, Sae-Ron was found dead at her apartment in Seoul. She committed suicide on February 16, 2025. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations regarding her death. The child artist-turned-actress’s demise left the whole industry shattered, but netizens were quick to notice that Soo-Hyun didn’t attend her funeral, sparking conspiracy theories about their relationship.

Now, a phone conversation has been revealed between YouTuber Kim Se-Ui and Kim Sae-Ron’s alleged aunt that left everyone shocked to the core. As per the aunt, Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun started dating each other in 2015 when she was only 15 years old, whereas the Queen of Tears actor was 27 years old. Their relationship lasted for 6 years till 2021, and the controversy arose because of the duo’s huge age gap. She was a minor back then, and her aunt even blamed the actor for her death.

Amid all of these allegations (which are yet to be proven true or not), Kim Soo-Hyun’s upcoming project is at great risk. It was confirmed that Soo-Hyun and Jo Bo-Ah were going to appear in the Disney+ series Knock Off. In a January interview with Esquire, the actor even opened up about the project and admitted that half of the filming had already been done. Now, it can be assumed that by March, the shooting progressed further.

But what will the future of this drama be if he cannot prove his innocence in this whole situation? Even though his agency, Gold Medalist, has denied all the allegations, the issue has not been settled yet. Netizens have gone against the actor and asked him to either pay the fine or prove his innocence. K-netizens voiced their opinions and reactions to this whole scenario.

As per TheQoo, one wrote, “Hope he pays the fines to the production staff. He’s rich anyway from all those appearance fees.” Another netizen commented, “If this is true, it’s not a relationship, but the sexual assault of a minor. He shouldn’t be able to appear on TV again after this.” A third person stated, “He needs to be punished and retire.”

Will the production of Knock Off continue despite all the controversy, or will the scenes featuring Kim Soo-Hyun be scrapped? We don’t know. Anyway, it’s a hurdle that the production team needs to face.

What do you think about this whole issue? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

