Byeon Woo-Seok began his acting career with many cameo roles in different prestigious projects, but what put him on the map was his portrayal of Ryu Shi-O in Strong Girl Nam-Soon. However, he rose to fame overnight after being featured in Lovely Runner (a time travel rom-com drama) alongside Kim Hye-Yoon. He played Ryu Sun-Jae and won millions of hearts with his dimpled smile and charismatic on-screen presence.

But did you know that before becoming an actor, he was a model? Yes, that’s right. He has walked many fashion shows for various designers and created a name for himself in the fashion world. However, destiny had something else planned for him. Now, in a recent interview with Elle Korea, he opened up about those days and shared tidbits while taking a walk down the lane.

As Byeon Woo-Seok was reminiscing his modelling days, he recalled a photo with his fellow model Joo Woo-Jae. He talked about how skinny he was and how people assumed he might have starved himself to get a physique like that and said, “Every time I see that picture with Woo-jae hyung, it’s so funny. I was really skinny back then. Woo-jae hyung says he just didn’t eat much, but people joked that I must have been locked up and starved. I think that was right after I came back from a Milan show. It’s funny but also reminds me of how hard I worked, so it’s a memorable moment for me.”

When he was further asked about his home routine before any shoot, Byeon Woo-Seok explained, “I try to get good sleep, but most of the time, I can’t. The more I think it’s important, the harder it is to sleep. I end up staying up all night watching dramas or movies and then go straight to filming. Just last night, there was a soccer match at 2:30 AM, and I thought, ‘I have to watch this!’ After that, I was wide awake and didn’t sleep until 6 AM.”

In the same conversation, the actor was asked what he would do if the world ended tomorrow. Woo-Seok responded in a very candid way and said that he would visit his parents and eat delicious food prepared by his mother. He further continued that his favorite dishes are “seasoned dried squid and stir-fried anchovies.”

Through the interview, Byeon Woo-Seok gave a glimpse of his lifestyle to his fans by sharing his past struggles, his favorite food items, and more. Even though he just finished his last K-drama, Lovely Runner, a few months back last year, it seems like he has been away from the spotlight for a while now.

Are you also waiting for another project by Byeon Woo-Seok? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 2NE1’s Park Bom Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Lee Min-Ho, Actor’s Agency Shuts Down Rumors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News