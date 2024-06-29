The bright spotlight of fame that Byeon Woo-seok is enjoying, does not come with an unwelcome side effect: rampant speculation about his personal life.

Recently, rumors of the actor dating popular Korean influencer and freelance model Stephanie started making the rounds on the internet. It all started when some eagle-eyed fans identified Stephanie in a picture from a trip that Woo-seok took with his friends. Then, they scanned both their social media for ‘proof,’ which led netizens to believe that they had been dating since 2022. Following the rumors, the social media star made her Instagram account private, but neither of the two has addressed it directly.

This isn’t the first time that Byeon Woo-seok’s popularity resulted in speculations about his dating life. There were two other instances when he was linked with other women from the industry.

Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye-yoon

Unsurprisingly, Kim Hye-yoon was the first person with whom he had dating rumors, which surfaced in the media sometime in May. The two Hallyu stars had an insane on-screen chemistry in the hit K-drama Lovely Runner. Fans liked their pairing so much that they started speculating that the actors must be dating in real life to be able to achieve that level of comfort with each other. However, Kim Hye-yoon herself denied these speculations in an interview. She said, “I know how they feel when they make such forward suggestions, but to me, he’s simply an oppa that is getting further (from me).”

South Korean model Jeon Ji-su

Another person that the 32-year-old actor was rumored to be dating was the Korean Instagram model Jeon Ji-su. These speculations started in the same fashion as with Stephanie’s. Netizens noticed a similar pattern of pictures on both Ji-su and Woo-seok’s accounts and concluded that they must be dating. However, the actor’s agency, Varo Entertainment, in a statement to the media outlet Herald Pop, strongly denied the rumors, stating, “The (dating rumors) are not true at all. They are friends from University. (Jeon Ji-su) has a boyfriend currently.”

