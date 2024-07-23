Byeon Woo-seok’s Airport “Over-Security” Scandal: South Korean Media Reveals Truth; Shares The Insanity Celebrities Are Often Subjected To

Byeon Woo-seok rose to popularity after his stint in the recently concluded tvN’s K-drama Lovely Runner. The rom-com not only helped him reach an unprecedented height of fame but also put him continuously in the spotlight. Recently, an incident involving the 32-year-old turned a mountain into a molehill.

The South Korean actor was departing from Incheon International Airport on July 12 for Hong Kong for the 2024 Asia Fan Meeting Tour—Summer Letter when one of his bodyguards flashed a bright light on the bystanders. Not only this, as part of their “protective measures,” the actor’s security also blocked others’ passage despite no threats.

As the photos and videos from this incident went viral on social media, the online community condemned Byeon Woo-seok’s bodyguard’s actions and expressed dissatisfaction over the strict security provided to the actor. Just days after the immense backlash, Woo-seok’s agency, Varo Entertainment, issued an apology. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to airport users due to security measures when our artist departed from Incheon International Airport on July 12. Upon learning that a security guard used a flashlight toward airport users, we immediately instructed him to cease this action,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 변우석 Woo Seok Byeon (@byeonwooseok)

Meanwhile, this incident not only made headlines but also drew the attention of the National Assembly. Some have lodged a complaint against Byeon Woo-seok’s airport security issue with the National Human Rights Commission, leading the airport police also to launch an investigation into the incident. While most blame the security service, some also pointed fingers at the actor for his excessive “fan service” as one of the reasons behind this.

However, a report by Dispatch on July 22 revealed the truth behind the entire scandal. Incheon Airport’s President, Lee Hak-jae, stated that chaos ensues when a popular celebrity mixes with the fans without proper protocol. “It’s always chaotic when a popular star enters the country. Artists are pushed and fans fall while doing the pushing. There has been structural damage, with an automatic door at the airport being destroyed,” he said.

Dispatch has also released raw footage of the insanity the celebrities are at times subjected to. Moreover, the report also clarified that the actor’s bodyguards did not check the passports. They disclosed that Woo-seok’s security guards just checked the tickets of those fans who entered the business class lounge to meet their favorite star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 변우석 Woo Seok Byeon (@byeonwooseok)

Byeon Woo-seok is also facing some professional trials and tribulations as a result of this ongoing scandal. According to several reports, various brands have excluded the actor from their list of endorsements. Many have also noted the actor’s lack of upcoming dramas as a potential risk.

Must Read: From Anxious Unknown To K-Drama Darling: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo-Seok’s Journey To Stardom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News