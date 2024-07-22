Sweet Home Season 3: Song Kang-Starrer's New Episodes Spark Debate Among Fans On Which Season Was Better!

The much-awaited season 3 of Sweet Home was released on July 19th on Netflix and finally concluded the four-year journey. The dystopian horror show had given fans a rollercoaster ride for two years and finally, the last 8 episodes wrapped up the story with a small ray of hope. All characters were standing at the threshold of new journeys ahead with different possibilities.

The avid fans of the show have already started to give out their reviews and netizens are buzzing with the news of the series starring Song Kang in the lead role. As of now, the series has a rating of 67%, but it still did justice to the character of Cha Hyun Su which was missing from Season 2. Although it has performed better than Season 2, which had a 50% rating, the past season could not match up to Season 1 with a humungous 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. So how did the netizens react to Sweet Home finale?

How did the fans react?

The series which is originally taken from a Webtoon of the same name, started in 2020 and became a huge hit with the audience. The story created by Kim Carnby and Young Chan was well received in Season 1 since the storyline and characters were kept similar. However, in Season 2, the plot diverted to new characters and storylines, which did not satisfy the netizens. Meanwhile, Season 3 has redeemed the tale significantly, and netizens reacted to it positively, restoring their excitement for the series. Several fans came onto X/Twitter and other social media platforms to give their reviews.

One fan by the name of Covey posted about Season 3 and her confusion with it. They said, “Sweet Home season 3 has me so confused with neohumans and special infectees.” A netizen also posted on Theqoo where there was a long thread of discussion on how Season 3 fared better than the previous one. There was another comment by @YAONGlE on X/ Twitter, “Sweet Home Season 1 will truly never be outdone bc it had so many emotions portrayed amazingly by the original cast that I just haven’t felt for seasons 2+3.” Fans are divided but they still believe that Season 3 wrapped up the show properly.

The biggest criticism Season 2 faced was related to the lack of screen time for Song Kang aka Cha Hyun Su. Meanwhile, Cha Hyun Su was back for his final battle, and the stakes were at an all-time high as he tried to restore his human self after being devoured by monsters. Another shift from the previous season was the introduction of the original Green Home residents from Season 1. If you have not watched it yet and want to see the improvements in the finale, then tune into Sweet Home Season 3 and see for yourself how the Horror Sci-fi K-drama ends!

