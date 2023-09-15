Song Kang was a walking red flag in Netflix’s controversial drama Nevertheless, albeit most of us swooned at his charming portrayal of Park Jae-eon. Ditching the quintessential mushy, too-sweet, and goody-two-shoes illustration of Korean dramas, Nevertheless was a raunchy but honest portrayal of burning passion between two charming adults. With Han So-hee’s innocent looks and Song Kang’s expressive eyes, one would expect a fuzzy cliche that K-lovers are used to – but Netflix served us with a hot take on relationships between young adults filled with sexual tension in every fibre of their being instead of butterflies in the stomach.

The Korean drama featured Song Kang as a commitment-phobic architecture student- who appeared like an open book that was too difficult to read. His very existence put Han So-hee’s Yu Na-bi at discomfort but he was an enigmatic force she simply could not resist. Park Jae-eon had the world at his feet but he loved to capture Na-bi ( a metaphor used for butterflies throughout the show).

Nevertheless, despite courting its share of controversy, it established Song Kang as the most sought-after actor. If you have already watched Nevertheless and are looking to explore more of his works with his saucy side, we are sharing two more dramas featuring him that you must check out.

Forecasting Love And Weather

Forecasting Love And Weather featured Song Kang as a free-spirited easy-going young man who works at a weather forecasting station. He soon becomes acquainted with Park Min Young – who sweeps him over his feet with his captivating beauty. Despite her diligent approach towards life, she submitted to her charming co-worker’s advances with love turning out to be as difficult as predicting rain or shine.

The entire show is filled with many passionate scenes between the two leads, each frame radiating a certain lingering feeling that will make you longing for an undying love. Song Kang knows how to make his fans go weak on their knees.

Love Alarm

Love Alarm was a virtual world where all the feelings were felt. Featuring Song Kang, Kim So Hyun, and Jung Ga Ram, the coming-of-age drama was way ahead of his portrayal of teenagers.

Some consensual others forced, the drama featured many kissing scenes between Song Kang and Kim So Hyun, and it was the beginning of Song Kang’s boy next door era.

All said and done, it remains mysterious why we could never cancel Song Kang despite him having all the toxic traits that have solemnly oath to ignore. However, it remains to be seen what he pulls off next to keep his fans hooked.

Nevertheless, Forecasting Love And Weather & Love Alarm are currently streaming on Netflix.

