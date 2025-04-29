Not many shows can stand shoulder to shoulder with The Walking Dead in terms of raw cult appeal, but Netflix viewers think they’ve found a contender in a Korean series that’s turning heads fast.

‘Sweet Home,’ a dark and unflinching adaptation of the Webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, doesn’t waste time luring you in as it grabs you by the throat and drags you into its nightmare.

A Grieving Teen at the End of the World

The story revolves around Cha Hyun-su, played by Song Kang, a grieving teenager whose life has already unraveled before the monsters even show up. After the tragic loss of his family in a car crash, he finds himself alone in a crumbling apartment block just as humanity itself begins to fall apart. One by one, neighbors begin mutating into grotesque, rage-fueled creatures, and survival becomes the only goal that matters.

But Sweet Home doesn’t just settle into a routine of monster-chasing mayhem. It twists, and evolves. Hyun-su’s story takes a wild detour when he becomes infected himself, but instead of dying or turning, he transforms, gaining terrifying powers that force him into an uncomfortable role somewhere between savior and threat. With every episode, the moral lines blur a little more.

As the story unfolds over multiple seasons, it doesn’t just linger in the darkness of the apartment complex. The show zooms out, exploring how society reacts, and reshapes in the aftermath of the invasion. Each character, from hardened survivors to the hopelessly lost, brings a new layer of tragedy, or unexpected grit to the screen.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Social media has exploded with praise, comparisons to Stranger Things, and pleas for more episodes. One user wrote on X, “Treat yourself and watch ‘sweet home’ on netflix! it’s really one of a kind & worth the time the plot, casting, CGI, special fxs and everything about it will make you hold on to your seats!! so season 2 when?”

Another added, “This is your sign to watch ‘sweet home’ on netflix! the cast, plot, special effects and the whole production is very well executed and planned. i can feel the ‘stranger things’ vibes a must-watch series indeed.”

A third echoed, “Started watching Sweet Home on Netflix last night. Korean shows are always so creative and awesome to watch.”

