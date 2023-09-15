If you are a fan of slow-burning passionate romance, you must check out Jung H.in the Rain’. The noona drama has all the feels of old-school romance while also tackling complex subjects with a modern approach. What makes this drama an absolute hit is the passionate chemistry shared by Hae In and Ye Jin. Despite how seamless it appeared, Jung Hae In had to bridge a gap with Sunbae-nim (senior) Son Ye Jin to bring on the confidence of his character Joon-hee. Scroll through to know the entire episode.

Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin starrer Something in the Rain also known as Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food is a story of an older woman (Jin-ah) submitting to a younger man’s (Joon-hee) advances and the perils that follow while seeking validation from society including their families for their relationship. Each scene of the romantic saga detailed a longing for love like no drama ever captured; a classic case of he fell first but she fell harder.

Something In the Rain is not for the faint-hearted, in fact, even die-hard romantics might find it too mushy to digest. From sneaky kisses to stealing glances, the drama has every ingredient to make for a cult classic. But mastering the art of romancing Son Ye Jin was a tough nut to crack for Jung Hae In who once revealed how he was taken aback by her charm and felt nervous while filming for the drama.

During one of the promotional interviews of the show, both Ye Jin and Hae In were asked about their first impressions of each other. Replying to this, Jung Hae In revealed he was too nervous to witness the goddess that Son Ye Jin is. “I knew that she was very pretty as I had watched her in a lot of films. But seeing her in real life, I was totally startled. I thought she was such a goddess. My heart fluttered. I didn’t know where to look. So when I first saw her, I was a little like that.” He said – before adding, “I think that day I drank a lot of alcohol.” Later, Jung Hae-in said, “It has become better now as we got closer, but at first my eyes kept turning elsewhere, while looking at her.”

Talking about Jung Hae In, Son Ye Jin added, “I thought he looked better in real life too. His skin is really nice too.”

The former on-screen couple now shares a great camaraderie off-screen, and the CLOY star has even invited Jung Hae In to her wedding.

You can watch Something In The Rain on Netflix.

