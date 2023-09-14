BTS’ leader, RM, is an avid lover of nature and art and never fails to explore them wherever he goes. The South Korean rapper in not only a K-pop idol but also knows his responsibilities towards his country. For his love for art, he has now donated a whopping amount to bring the ceremonial attire of the Joseon Dynasty back to South Korea from Los Angeles. Scroll down to read all the details.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, hails from Ilsan, South Korea, which is home for Asia’s largest artificial lake. The K-pop idol has always been vocal about his love and passion for art.

His social media profiles are filled with snaps of his visits to various museums across the globe. He not only enjoys looking and observing art, but also the history behind every artefact. Now, as per Allkpop, the National Palace Museum of Korea is set to welcome visitors to experience the magnificence of ceremonial attire for Joseon Dynasty royal women.

The exhibition is a part of the event titled Blooming Hwarot: Bridal Robes of the Joseon Royal Court, which is set to begin on September 15. It will have nine rare ceremonial attires, of which only 50 pieces are currently there in the world. For the exhibition, ceremonial attire from the early 20th century, which is a part of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) collection, has been brought to the National Palace Museum of Korea. The attire, which is in excellent condition, consists of intricate embroidery in radiant colours. This has been possible only due to BTS’ RM.

The rapper’s generous donation of 100 million KRW (approx $75,392) gave the museum an opportunity to bring the attire to South Korea from the US. BTS’ RM made a generous donation to the Overseas Cultural Heritage Foundation, designated for preservation and restoration of cultural heritage abroad, in 2021.

📰 | The Hwarot restored with the donation from BTS leader RM is now on display @ the National Palace Museum. Starting on the 15th, a special exhibition titled Blooming Hwarot: Bridal Robes of The Joseon Royal Court will be held at the National Palace Museum pic.twitter.com/9ALKJyg2ot — forjoon (@ForeverwithRM) September 8, 2023

For his contribution, RM was also honoured with the Cultural Heritage Administration’s commendation. His additional donation will be taken in use to create a booklet ‘Masterpieces of Korean Paintings.’

On the personal front, RM recently turned 29 and is focusing on his solo career. Much like his bandmates, Jin and J-Hope, he has to get enlisted for mandatory military service along with V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga.

