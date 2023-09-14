Red Velvet is one of the leading girl bands in South Korea who, debuted back in 2014 with only four members. Later, the fifth member, Yuri, joined the team. While the girls never stop entertaining their audience, recently, after their leader Irene’s not renewing contract reports, rumours started to speculate that they might disband. Rumours also have it that all the members of the group are not on good terms.

When K-pop fans just got to take breaths of relief on knowing BLACKPINK is not going to disband, another report of Red Velvet made them worried. However, Seulgi rubbished their fallout rumours and clarified it. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Well, as per reports stated in a YouTube video on KKrushKpop, there were speculations that the group was falling apart because not all members were present at Wendy’s musical debut. Now, Seulgi addressed these rumours through the fan messaging app Bubble.

Seulgi stated that the accusations against Red Velvet were not entirely true. She even mentioned that all band members are introverts and do not show their closeness on social media. The members of Red Velvet have always been supportive of each other and have been seen standing together during solo projects by sending food trucks or appearing on MTV or drama sets.

Check out the video clip here:

One of the K-pop fans wrote on the video’s comment section, “Kpop fans are so annoying, they think a group is close only if they act like ‘funny idiots’ 24/7. Other kinds of relationships exist.”

Another Red Velvet fan commented, “Seulgi be like: who the heck told this shit we are best besties dare to say otherwise But Jokes aside they really get along.”

In other news, Red Velvet is managed by SM Entertainment. While Seulgi has already renewed her contract, Irene is rumoured to be opting out of it. The band consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri.

Now that BLACKPINK is back on track, what do you think about Red Velvet’s future? Let us know.

