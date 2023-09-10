South Korean industry is vividly getting spread across the world as it has created its own prominence. Be it their movies or series, fashion or music, K-pop artists are now ruling over the whole world. Every genre has a separate fanbase and we are becoming Korean fanatics. And, when it comes to K-pop, women are making their own mark in the industry. From BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, Girls’ Generation, TWICE, Mamamoo to aespa, all these girl groups have been giving their best to entertain the audience and fans, too, shower them immense love.
Now, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released the brand value rankings of girl groups for the month of September. Scroll ahead to read more about the rankings.
According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation’s big data analysis, NewJeans has continued to top the list at #1 position with a brand value index of 7,674,756. However, last month the girl group’s value was 6.93% higher. BLACKPINK has bagged the second position with an index of 4,475,289, while NMIXX has acquired the third spot with 3,493,470.
This month, BLACKPINK experienced a 6.39% increase from last month and NMIXX showed a tremendous leap, rising six positions on the chart with a 111.26% increase from last month’s reputation data.
According to the data analysis, NewJeans was most commonly linked to terms such as ‘refreshing feeling’, ‘charming’ and ‘cute’, while keywords such as ‘Super Shy’, ‘OST’, and ‘Billboard’ were the most commonly searched terms, followed by BLACKPINK, NMIXX and others.
Check out the list of top 30 here:
1. NewJeans
2. BLACKPINK
3. NMIXX
4. IVE
5. LE SSERAFIM
6. TWICE
7. Oh My Girl
8. (G)I-DLE
9. aespa
10. H1-KEY
11. STAYC
12. ITZY
13. Girls’ Generation
14. Red Velvet
15. MAMAMOO
16. A Pink
17. Cosmic Girls (WJSN)
18. fromis_9
19. Girl’s Day
20. April
21. Dreamcatcher
22. woo!ah!
23. Ladies’ Code
24. triple
25. cignature
26. LOONA
27. Kep1er
28. CLASS:y
29. LABOUM
30. EVERGLOW
Are you expecting BLACKPINK to surpass NewJeans? Let us know.
