South Korean industry is vividly getting spread across the world as it has created its own prominence. Be it their movies or series, fashion or music, K-pop artists are now ruling over the whole world. Every genre has a separate fanbase and we are becoming Korean fanatics. And, when it comes to K-pop, women are making their own mark in the industry. From BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, Girls’ Generation, TWICE, Mamamoo to aespa, all these girl groups have been giving their best to entertain the audience and fans, too, shower them immense love.

Now, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released the brand value rankings of girl groups for the month of September. Scroll ahead to read more about the rankings.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation’s big data analysis, NewJeans has continued to top the list at #1 position with a brand value index of 7,674,756. However, last month the girl group’s value was 6.93% higher. BLACKPINK has bagged the second position with an index of 4,475,289, while NMIXX has acquired the third spot with 3,493,470.

This month, BLACKPINK experienced a 6.39% increase from last month and NMIXX showed a tremendous leap, rising six positions on the chart with a 111.26% increase from last month’s reputation data.

According to the data analysis, NewJeans was most commonly linked to terms such as ‘refreshing feeling’, ‘charming’ and ‘cute’, while keywords such as ‘Super Shy’, ‘OST’, and ‘Billboard’ were the most commonly searched terms, followed by BLACKPINK, NMIXX and others.

Check out the list of top 30 here:

1. NewJeans

2. BLACKPINK

3. NMIXX

4. IVE

5. LE SSERAFIM

6. TWICE

7. Oh My Girl

8. (G)I-DLE

9. aespa

10. H1-KEY

11. STAYC

12. ITZY

13. Girls’ Generation

14. Red Velvet

15. MAMAMOO

16. A Pink

17. Cosmic Girls (WJSN)

18. fromis_9

19. Girl’s Day

20. April

21. Dreamcatcher

22. woo!ah!

23. Ladies’ Code

24. triple

25. cignature

26. LOONA

27. Kep1er

28. CLASS:y

29. LABOUM

30. EVERGLOW

Are you expecting BLACKPINK to surpass NewJeans? Let us know.

