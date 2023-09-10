BTS is one of the most popular South Korean boy bands that is ruling over millions of hearts. One of the members of the band, V aka Taehyung, has made a special place in his fans’ hearts with not only his musical skills but also as an actor. Yes. V had appeared in the historical K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, along with Park Seo Joon and Park Hyun Sik.

However, since then, ARMY and V’s massive fanbase have been wondering when the singer-actor will make a comeback in acting. Now, the BTS member has talked about it, and what we think he might have just hinted at his comeback. Scroll ahead to read.

BTS’ V was rumoured to be joining Squid Game‘s cast, but his fans were disappointed after seeing season two’s cast list. However, now, in a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, when he was asked what kind of role appeals to him. The singer replied, “I’m someone who just really loves watching movies. Whenever I do, I find myself naturally drawn more to the villain characters rather than the heroes.”

Going further in the conversation, V shared, “When you watch a film, you have to look at the big picture, or the forest for the trees. I think that villains play a very big role in making that overall picture complete; they really have to sell their own charisma to make the movie come to life. If the villain doesn’t really have depth to their character, or if there’s no chemistry between the characters, then the hero can’t really shine either.”

V aka Taehyung, further claimed, “So I always end up watching the villain characters closely. I’ve told a lot of my friends and people around me that I now have this ambition to play a villain at least once.” Now, doesn’t it seem like he is hinting at making a comeback in acting?

Well, V doesn’t look villainous, but we are pretty sure he can do any role with his slaying personality. What do you think?

