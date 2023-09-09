No one is ruling the pop world quite like Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter’s Eras tour has revived the US economy, saving the country from recession, as per experts, and that alone should estimate her worth in the global music setting. Another force of nature to reckon with currently is BLACKPINK. The South Korean girl group – consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa – has received unparalleled stardom ever since its debut in 2016. Now, what if these two invincible forces come together? It will be nothing sort of a volcanic eruption if two of the greatest fandoms – Swifties (Taylor’s Fandom) and BLINKS (Fans of BLACKPINK) – celebrate their favourite pop titans together.

Several reports have suggested that Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK’s Rosé have a collab on cards and this massive update has ignited a fan frenzy across social media. On September 9, 2023, Taylor Swift invited the South Korean singer to a party that she hosted at the legendary Electric Lady Studios. The guest list also included a crop of many celebrated artists including Cara Delevingne, Haley Williams, Sadie Sink, Jack Antonoff, and Margaret Qualley among others.

Rose was the only Korean celebrity to get an invite from the ‘Lover’ hitmaker which led to wild speculations that the two singers are making new music together and now we are living for the hope of it all. Both Rosé and Taylor were seen exiting the party on Friday night, ringing in the weekend in style and with friends.

#ROSÉ and Taylor Swift both spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios tonight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SE4yhT6biE — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) September 9, 2023

It would be a magnanimous account to witness Taylor and BLACKPINK’s Rosé together; both groundbreaking singers excelling in their respective genres. Meanwhile, this would not be BLACKPINK’s first collaboration with an international artist – the quartet has previously delivered chartbuster ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez. As for Solo members, Jennie collaborated with The Weeknd for The Idol song One Of The Girls. Meanwhile, Lisa has previously featured with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion in SG music video.

Talking about Rosé’s solo career, the BP member has been one of the most successful Korean soloists with her debut album R witnessing unprecedented buzz on YouTube and Spotify. The single album with 41.6 million views in 24 hours of the music video for the lead single “On the Ground”, became the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours on YouTube; breaking an eight-year-old record set by Psy with ‘Gentleman’.

Meanwhile, TayTay is set to drop her new album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version’ on October 27 – The new album will see her unleashing some new musical gems from the vault along with re-recording her iconic hits ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Style’, ‘Wildest Dreams’, and ‘Blank Space’ among others.

So, are you also excited for a potential Taylor and Rosé collab? Let us know in the comment section below

