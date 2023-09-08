Song Hye Kyo is one of the most prolific Korean celebrities of all time. The only actress to have a Deasang to her credit, Hye Kyo is known for her exemplary screen presence which is evidently visible in her incredible filmography. Her recent performance in ‘The Glory’ saw her seeking revenge of the year while putting an insane gut-wrenching performance forward that received acclaim from all corners. Aside from her professional endeavors, the actress also intrigues fans with her personal life.

Song Hye Kyo was previously married to her ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ co-star Song Joong Ki; the duo developed feelings while shooting for the romantic drama and decided to take it to the next level. However, in just one and a half years after tying the knot, the couple announced their separation on a heartbreaking note. Their heavily documented divorce continues to be a topic of discussion despite both parties moving on from their marriage followed by divorce with Joong Ki now married to British actress Katie Louis Saunders.

Before it all was over, SHK dreamed of a happily ever after with the love of her life and once went on to shed some light on her pregnancy plans. When asked if she would love to be a mother by a Korean media outlet, the actress smiled and shared, “I’m not sure when exactly, but it’s certain that it will happen. We are letting everything happen naturally.”

Going by SHK’s statement, it’s clear that she envisioned a bright future with SJK before their married life hit rock bottom and resulted in a bitter split. However, these fond memories are always here for fans of ‘DOTS’ who still find it difficult to get over their now-broken relationship.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is currently rumoured to be dating Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho. The actor duo has been spotted together at numerous events together, leading to speculations that another celeb couple is on the cards.

Are you also excited for this rumoured pair to make it official?

