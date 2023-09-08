South Korean heartthrob Gong Yoo has forgotten to age, or it simply doesn’t show, just like his character Kim Shin in Goblin. The ‘Coffee Prince’ star has been active in showbiz for over two decades, with his fan following transcending generations. The actor has on numerous occasions revealed that the secret to his ever-youthful looks is his dedicated fitness routine which he wouldn’t miss for the world. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback video of GongYoo which has him shirtless while he blows smoke flaunting his ripped body, making our wildest dreams come true.

Gong Yoo is one of the most celebrated actors of all time. It was his drama ‘Goblin’ that made us fall for supernatural beings, an experience we continue to relive with more Korean dramas such as The Tale Of The Nine-Tailed, Doom At Your Service, and Destined For You among others. Gong Yoo shot to international fame with his critically acclaimed Zombie thriller ‘Train To Busan,’ and who can forget his suave cameo in Netflix hit ‘Squid Game‘.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Gong Yoo’s smokin’ hot, quite literally, photoshoot, the actor went shirtless and is seen wearing nothing but a pair of low-waist trousers which also gave a peek into Calvins, putting his chiselled abs and toned muscles on display while making us drool over his sculpted physique. The debonair actor was posing for a magazine shoot and was seen striking some smiling, teasing, and smoking, basically compelling us to go weak on our knees and it’s working. You can check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan 🕷️ (@kdrmabtch)

While we are at it, let’s also dive into Gong Yoo’s rigorous fitness routine. The 43-year-old actor loves to sweat it out in the gym. He reportedly spends 1-2 hours daily in the gym and his workout routine usually includes chest presses, bench presses, and the dip machine. Once, he also went on to profess that he has a bit of an obsession with exercising as it helps him feel better and lets him eat his favourite delicacies.

Gong Yoo also keeps track of his strict diet routine which helps him maintain his boyishly charm and s*xy body. As per his trainer, his diet is similar to an athlete and usually comprises chicken breast, sweet potatoes, and green veggies. The actor also prefers food cooked with very little oil and loves to have a beer with his meal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gong Yoo will make his comeback with the mystery drama “The Trunk,” which will feature him alongside Seo Hyun Jin.

Are you also excited about Gong Yoo’s comeback? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more updates from the K-world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Briefly Interacts With BTS’ V At Frieze Seoul, Leaving BLINKs & ARMYs Demand A ‘Collab’, One Jokes “He’s Dropping Jennie’s Secrets”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News