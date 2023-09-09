Despite the appreciation for her portrayal of a psychotic b*tch and evil spirit in the K-drama, ‘The Uncanny Encounter 2′, Kim Hieora has been receiving a lot of flak ever since Dispatch reported Hieora’s association with Big Sanji group of S Girls’ Middle School in Wonju, Gangwon, which was infamously known for bullying, blackmail and verbal assaults. Though the actress’ agency Gram Entertainment came in support of her and made a statement debunking all the speculations made by Dispatch, it seems the controversy has new layers to it.

On Saturday, Dispatch publicized a transcribed text version of a phone conversation between actress Kim Hieora and her alleged school bullying victim. This comes after the media outlet launched a private investigation into the case, following a school bullying accusation report from an unnamed informant ‘X’, who studied at Sangji Girls’ Middle School. Dispatch claimed to have interviewed 11 former students who attended the middle school at the same time as Kim Hieora.

Dispatch also contacted The Glory star as part of the investigation to know her side of the story, which eventually led to the arrangement of a meeting between Kim Hieora and former classmates in May of 2023. As the reunion of the students took place privately without any representative from Dispatch, ‘X’ told Dispatch, “Please do not report the information I gave you.”

According to reports, later it was revealed that Kim Hieora also arranged private meetings with former classmates, including the victim. But she refused to meet her in person. Soon after this, Dispatch revealed the conversation between Kim Hieora and the alleged victim. In one section of the conversation, Kim said, “I’m sorry,” while the alleged victim replied, “You were the one who hit me the most, I think. Is that right?” Later the alleged victim again asked the actress, “So you admit to having hit me?” and in response to this Kim said, “I’m sorry. So sorry.”

Now, following the conversation reveal, Kim Hieora’s agency spoke to OSEN News and stated, “We are taken aback at the edited records of the phone call. We will be releasing the parts that were not made public.” Gram Entertainment also added that they reorganise the revealed materials before making an official statement about the unpublished parts of the call.

