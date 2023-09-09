Korean beauty Son Ye Jin has been making quite some progress with her Instagram game – from posting once a year to sharing two posts in a week. As her fans, we are just delighted to know that she is sharing tidbits of her life with us. Recently, the ‘Crash Landing On You’ star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her weekend which included playing golf and having a good time with her friends.

Son Ye Jin, one of the highest-paid Korean actresses of all time, is known for her effervescent personality. Her enriching filmography is a testament to her prowess as an artist. Along with her professional feats, she also leads headlines for her personal life. Ye Jin married her CLOY co-star Hyun Bin in 2021 and the power couple was blessed with a healthy baby boy in 2022. Recently, the actress also shared how her husband has been polishing his photography skills to keep up with her newfound obsession with getting photographed.

Talking about the ‘Something in the Rain’ actor’s latest post, she tuned in the weekend with a fun golf session, a sport her husband Hyun Bin admires. For the unversed, Son’s frequent golf outings are for her next project wherein she will be starring as a golfer. More details about the same are currently awaited. In one of the photos, we could also see the actor posing with several phones, each displaying some photos – two dogs, a baby, and a woman, which also seems to be a reference for her upcoming project, probably a dram.

Son looked cute as a button in a sweatshirt paired with a mini skirt and rounded off the look with black socks, white sports shoes, and a white headgear. She captioned the post, “Finally! We finished the shoot safely. I’m nervous to meet you after a long time, but I have to play golf in front of the camera, the best shot. “

She further revealed that the premiere date of her upcoming project is not yet fixed but she would love to share it with her fans once it’s confirmed. “Have a nice weekend then,” the actor signed off.

Fans were delighted with Son Ye Jin’s comeback update and took to the comment section to extend their support.

“Yay can’t wait to see you again Mommy! Have a great weekend,” one user wrote.

“Ahhh OMG so cute what the heck,” another person wrote.

“Wow !! Beautiful Can’t wait to watch it,” one of the fans asserted.

Another fan was just enchanted by her beauty and wrote, “We are just mesmerized by your pretty golf lady.

Are you also excited for Son Ye Jin’s comeback? Let us know in the comment section below.

