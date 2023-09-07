South Korean industry is vividly getting spread across the world as it has created its own prominence. Be it their movies or series, fashion or music, K-pop artists are now ruling over the whole world. Every genre has a separate fanbase, and we are becoming Korean fanatics. And, talking about the women of this industry, they have indeed made it large and how. The fans see their idols as women who have embraced the choice to become something more than what tradition dictates.

The K-pop industry is filled with girl groups, including BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, FIFTY FIFTY, Girls’ Generation, TWICE and many others. And, all of these are doing quite well in terms of group performances or soloists. In fact, some of the songs of these girl groups also signify change by tackling the male gaze directly and challenging the patriarchal values that have consistently defined South Korean society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These K-Pop girl groups are having tremendous impact upon many young Korean women and it can be said that it’s easy to recognize these K-Pop idols as an empowering influence that challenges the traditional gender defined borders and roles in South Korean society.

Now, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has also shared her opinion on women empowerment. The Pink Venom singer said, “Women can be powerful by knowing that their voice matters and knowing their own worth.”

Have a look:

“Women can be powerful by knowing that their voice matters and knowing their own worth. Especially in an industry like mine, being confident in what I believe in is very important. When we’re free to be creative and go for what we want, that’s how we can be powerful!” — Jennie… pic.twitter.com/GIzEPbPreb — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2023

She further added, “Especially in an industry like mine, being confident in what I believe in is very important. When we’re free to be creative and go for what we want, that’s how we can be powerful!” Coming from an established K-pop idol like Jennie, it is obvious that will surely impact her fans. Reacting to Jennie’s statement on women empowerment, one fan wrote, “And she didn’t lie , ppl in the kpop community hold female idols to impossible standards as if they can’t think or do things for themselves,” while another said, “Oh Jennie, you spilled so much!”

A third comment read, “is there anything less attractive than overly confident women?”. Another one commented, “Women’s power lies in recognizing the significance of their voices and self-worth. In every industry, confidence in their beliefs and the freedom to be creative are the catalysts for empowerment.”

So, what do you think about Jennie’s opinion on women empowerment?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Sophie Turner’s Divorce With Joe Jonas To End Her Close-Knit Bond With ‘The J Sisters’ Priyanka Chopra & Danielle? Old Remarks Saying, “We’re All One Big Family” Leaves Fans Emotional!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News