Park Soo-young, who is popularly known by her stage name Joy, is one of the most popular members of the Korean girl group Red Velvet. Ever since the group’s debut in 2014, Joy has steadily won international fame with her performance, fashion and beauty. Fans have been gushing over her flawless and even-glowing skin. Today, we have decoded Joy’s daily skincare routine for all the fans who aim to achieve similar radiant, glass-looking skin.

Like every other person, Joy also starts her skincare regime with proper cleansing, mostly an oil based on (as per her skin requirement), to remove the makeup and dirt from her skin that accumulates over the day. She prefers a double cleansing method and thus opts for water-based cleanser following this to keep the skin hydrated and smooth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next comes the sheet mask. Well, sheet masks are nowadays quite popular especially in the case of K-pop idols, be it BTS, BLACKPINK or any other idol, almost all of them use sheet masks. This helps them to keep their skin intensely hydrated. But instead of a normal sheet mask, Joy prefers using a cream mask, which usually softens, tones, and lifts the skin.

After this, Park Soo-young, the Red Velvet member uses a liquid toner to moisturize and refresh her skin. Toners are extremely good for skin as it helps to restore any pH imbalances caused by cleanser and tightens the skin pores. But here is again a twist as Joy opts for a double toning option. After using a liquid toner, she uses a foaming bubble toner that contains exfoliating compounds that helps to buff away dead skin.

Now that the initial cleansing and toning is done, it’s time for a serum and Park Soo-young prefers to use a moisturizing one. The K-pop singer’s daytime routine ends with a moisturiser that helps her to boost the hydration and nourishment level of her skin. But Joy always prefers to use a non-sticky moisturiser to avoid the unwanted stickiness from the skin.

However, during the night time, Park Soo-young aka Joy opts for a barrier cream along with the previous steps that forms a protective layer of the skin preventing any irritation on the face overnight. Following this, Joy uses a sleeping mask before going to bed. She slowly massages the masks into the skin to hydrate it and leaves it overnight to get the radiant and glowing skin.

Stay tune to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Allegedly Kicked Amber Heard & Later Remorsed His Violent Behaviour With An Apology Text That Read, “I Find Myself In A Place Of Shame…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News